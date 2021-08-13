The Taliban's stunning advances in Afghanistan threaten to be a stain on President Joe Biden's record, but he has stood firm on withdrawing US troops and believes the public is with him.

Twenty years of investment that cost $2 trillion and nearly 2,500 US lives were disintegrating within days as the militants seized two of the largest cities with little resistance and closed in on the capital Kabul.

Republican rivals predictably attacked Biden but he also faced the most critical coverage of his presidency, with television networks juxtaposing images of Afghanistan's collapse with his remarks a little more than a month ago that "the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

In a scathing editorial, The Washington Post said that Biden had put at risk the real progress in Afghanistan since 2001 including education for girls, banned by the Taliban when they last ruled.

"Afghan lives ruined or lost will belong to Mr. Biden's legacy just as surely as any US dollars and lives his decision may save," the newspaper wrote.

The United States was rushing back 3,000 troops – roughly the same number removed in this month's final withdrawal – to evacuate embassy staff and was flying out Afghans whose work with US forces puts them at risk.

But Biden, who through his decades in public life earned a reputation for empathy, has been unmoved when asked about Afghan losses and instead speaks of protecting US troops, a deeply personal matter as his late son Beau served in Iraq.

Both the former vice president and US opinion polls have shared his view for years. VoteVets, an advocacy group, hailed Biden for finally "having the strength to stand up to those who want endless war."

Lack of planning?

Biden argues that the United States long ago achieved its main goal of defeating Al Qaeda after the September 11, 2001 attacks and had done more than enough by training 300,000 Afghan troops.

"They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation," Biden said on Tuesday.

Administration officials say that delaying the pullout was only prolonging the inevitable.

But Andrew Wilder, an Afghanistan expert who visited in June, said the administration could have devoted more time to preparing for the expected effects and that it was not "an orderly and responsible withdrawal."