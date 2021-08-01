Egypt's military has killed 89 suspected insurgents in operations in North Sinai, a region where an affiliate of Daesh terrorist group has been active for nearly a decade, according to the military.

"Amid ongoing efforts in pursuing and defeating terrorist elements ... during the previous period, the armed forces ... carried out operations that killed 89 dangerous takfiris ... in northern Sinai," the army spokesperson said.

His statement, using the term "takfiri" to refer to militants, did not specify a timeframe for the operations, but said the army had suffered eight casualties.

The army also said it destroyed 404 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), four explosive belts and 13 tunnels used by militants to infiltrate Egyptian territory.

Gruesome pictures of some of the slain suspected militants were published with the statement, along with a trove of confiscated weapons.

Nationwide operations

Egyptian forces have for years fought an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, led mainly by the local branch of Daesh.