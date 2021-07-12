It was a warm summer's night in Istanbul on July 15, 2016 and it quickly became one of the darkest nights in the history of the Turkish republic.

President Erdogan had managed to squeeze a vacation into his busy calendar and he had arrived at the southern seaside presidential resort of Marmaris in Turkey's Mugla province.

He was accompanied by his children, grandchildren and son-in-law, then Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak.

Erdogan had boarded a helicopter without a presidential seal as he wanted to be away from the public eye, favouring a private moment with his family. His absence from public events prompted questions until a local newspaper revealed his location.

Around 9.30 in the evening on July 15, Erdogan received a phone call from his brother-in-law Ziya Ilgen.

"Something is going on in Beylerbeyi. There are rumours that soldiers are patrolling the Bosphorus Bridge and doing identity checks," Ilgen told the president.

Erdogan later said he was entirely uninformed about the developments until that call. Ilgen was right. By 10.00 pm, the soldiers from a nearby military post shut off the traffic on the Bosphorus bridge and told drivers to go home.

The eye of the storm

A faction within the Turkish army loyal to the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) had deployed troops on the famous Bosphorus Bridge to cut the Asian side of Istanbul from its European shore.

Within hours, fighter jets flew over the main Turkish cities, bombarding government buildings, the parliament, the headquarters of the Turkish intelligence service, while the coup plotters declared taking over the country.

The soldiers were told to open fire on anyone who "dared to challenge" the military and they did so without a second thought, killing 250 civilian protesters and wounding several thousand.

Yet, ordinary Turks refused to give up and they fearlessly confronted the coup plotters on the streets. Some climbed atop tanks, some laid on the ground to stop the tanks from advancing and many walked into the gunfire knowing they might die.

As the rogue soldiers shot at protesters, some quickly dropped dead, while some got back up despite bleeding profusely to resist the violent takeover of the Turkish state.

What shocked the Turkish nation to its core was that the plotters were desperately trying to get hold of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been leading the country and its ruling AK Party for almost two decades.

Jets flew over Ankara

After that phone conversation, Erdogan tried to call Hakan Fidan, the chief of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and General Hulusi Akar, the head of the Turkish Armed Forces. But neither of them was reachable.

He understood that something untoward was underway, but could not make out how dangerous the situation had turned. Further phone calls indicated that the military jets were flying low over the state buildings in Ankara, the capital city of the country.

Around 10.00 pm, Erdogan finally got hold of his intelligence chief Fidan.

"I could reach Mr Fidan around 10.00 pm. He gave me a rough information about the situation," Erdogan told A Haber network.

After he learned something was afoot, he called his Chief of Cabinet Hasan Dogan and the director of Erdogan's guard unit, Muhsin Kose.

All presidential guards were given tasks.

The primary plan was to evacuate Erdogan from the holiday residence but if it was impossible in light of the looming threat, the team also made a plan to set up a shelter in the basement.

When all the phone calls indicated a possible uprising, Erdogan was very calm, according to the owner of the property and the son of Erdogan’s old friend, Serkan Yazici.

"I went to the house to ask Erdogan and his family if they need anything. He was sitting in his suit," Yazici said.