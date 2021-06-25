For Germany and France, it’s time for European Union to seek direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but the idea has drawn criticism from several leaders of the 27-member bloc.

Germany’s Angela Merkel does not see talks with Putin as an endorsement of Russian policies but rather an attempt to form “a united front against the [Russian] provocations,” pointing that reacting to Moscow's "provocations in an uncoordinated manner” was not enough.

"It is not enough for the American president to talk to the Russian president," she said, stressing that the European Union too "must also create different formats for talks,” referring to the US President’s meeting with Putin two weeks ago during the G7 summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron shares a similar view, saying the EU should be more proactive in its Russia diplomacy. According to him, the talks intend to revive "a dialogue to defend our (EU) interests."

Although several EU states, especially the ones in eastern Europe, brushed aside the suggestion of holding high-level talks with Russia, Merkel later said most of the states have agreed to develop a “dialogue format” with Moscow.

Selective engagement until Russia changes its policies

The last time Moscow had a summit with EU chiefs was in early 2014. Putin, who since then has been holding bilateral meetings with EU leaders, was open to re-launching EU level talks.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda was among the EU leaders happy that there will be no meetings at the European Union leaders' level with Russia.

"We see that the situation of our relations with Russia is deteriorating and we see new aggressive forms in behaviour of Russia," he said.

EU’s relations with Russia were strained after Russia's ‘illegal annexation’ of Crimea in 2014. But there are other compelling issues that make EU leaders wary of the proposed rapprochement

Another worrying factor for much of the European leadership is Putin's iron-fisted approach toward fellow Russians who oppose his policies.

The bloc previously reacted to a Russian court’s decision to outlaw groups that are linked to well-known Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny saying that it has no legal basis in Russia’s constitution.