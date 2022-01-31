Police has said that two police officers were shot dead on a rural road in western Germany while on a routine patrol.

The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel on Monday at about 4:20 a.m., police in Kaiserslautern said in a statement.

“Regardless of the motive, this crime is reminiscent of an execution and shows that the police risk their lives for our security every day,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser tweeted. She said that “we will do everything” to catch the perpetrators."

The officers radioed that shots were being fired, spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told n-tv television. But reinforcements who arrived at the scene were unable to help the 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man.

Erfort said he didn't know whether the officers had seen something particular about the assailants' vehicle that they wanted to check or whether it was just a routine check.

READ MORE:German police in nationwide raids on far-right group