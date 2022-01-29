The governor of a province in eastern Thailand has declared a state of emergency after an oil slick washed up on a sand beach, shutting down restaurants and shops in a setback for the pandemic-hit tourism industry.

Rayong Governor Channa Iamsaeng declared the stricken beach a disaster area and ordered it closed for swimmers and commercial activities on Saturday.

Some 20-50 tons of oil are estimated to have leaked on Tuesday night in the Gulf of Thailand from an undersea hose used to load tankers at an offshore mooring point owned by the Star Petroleum Refining Co.

The leak was stopped within hours, the company said, but efforts to keep an oil slick from reaching the Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province southeast of Bangkok were unsuccessful.

Some oil began spilling onto the sand there on Saturday morning.

A major part of the slick remains at sea and there are concerns it may hit Koh Samet, a popular tourist island that's just beginning to recover from the coronavirus pandemic slump along with the rest of the country.

Cleanup operation

Crews in yellow plastic protective suits were seen at Mae Ram Phueng Beach on Saturday afternoon, cleaning up the oil slick.

Aircraft have been dropping chemicals to disperse the oil and deploying floating booms to trap it so that it can be skimmed from the surface and removed.