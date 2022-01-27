The US Coast Guard has called off the search for dozens of people missing from a boat that capsized off Florida last weekend in a suspected human smuggling tragedy.

Search teams have recovered five bodies so far, from around 40 people who were on the boat, according to the military branch.

Coast Guard captain Jo-Ann Burdian said that if the force does not receive new information to narrow its search, active search efforts will end at sunset on Thursday.

"Unfortunately we've come to the most difficult time in any search and rescue case and that is the point at which we decide when to cease actively searching," Burdian told a news conference before the mission was aborted.

End to rescue efforts leaves 34 people missing five days after the vessel capsized on the way to Florida from Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas about 88 kilometres east of Miami.

Burdian said the decision to suspend the search at sunset, pending any new discoveries, was not an easy one.

"We have saturated the area over and over again."

"We've had good visibility. ... We've overflown the vessel a number of times. ... It does mean we don’t think it’s likely that anyone else has survived," she added.

