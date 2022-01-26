A group of anonymous hackers claimed this week to have encrypted some of the servers and databases of Belarusian Railways, whose trains were carrying Russian troops and military equipment to Belarus amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The group said they had disrupted the operations of the state-run company without affecting automation and security systems.

According to reports, the Belarusian opposition group has encrypted or destroyed internal databases used by the company to control traffic, customs and stations. The hackers posted screenshots on Twitter and Telegram, purportedly showing they have gained access to the railway’s backend systems. The hackers demanded the release of 50 people detained during the anti-Lukashenko protests that erupted after the August 2020 presidential elections, and a commitment the state-owned railway company will refrain from transporting Russian troops in preparation of a possible attack on Ukraine.

Russia has been building up troop numbers near the Ukrainian borders since last December, including in neighbouring Belarus. While the US has been sending arms shipments to Ukraine, some NATO countries have dispatched ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe and put troops on standby.

Little is known about the hacking group, whose members have fled the country and, alongside other opposition groups, have been designated as terrorists by the Belarusian government. The group has a spokesperson in the United States, and has claimed responsibility for at least a dozen hacks against the Belarusian government.