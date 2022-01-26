Russia has held military drills and deployed more forces and fighter jets to Belarus for exercises next month as officials prepared to sit down for four-way talks in Paris on the conflict in east Ukraine.

Russian artillery forces in the southern Rostov region that borders Ukraine were set to practice firing later on Wednesday as part of a combat readiness inspection of the Southern Military District, the Defence Ministry said.

In the far north, Russian warships entered the Barents Sea to practice protecting a major shipping lane in the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said. Moscow announced sweeping naval exercises last week.

Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying it deployed a paratrooper unit to Belarus on Wednesday, a day after moving in artillery forces and marines ahead of joint exercises next month.

It said Russia was also moving Su-35 fighter jets to Belarus for the "Allied Resolve" exercises. The buildup of Russian forces in Belarus, north of Ukraine, creates a new front for a possible attack.

Normandy format talks

The Kremlin's point man on Ukraine was due to meet officials from France, Germany and Ukraine for "Normandy format" talks in Paris against the backdrop of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has sparked fears of an invasion.