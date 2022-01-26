Thousands of people have braved a morning chill on a ceremonial boulevard in India's capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid Covid-19.

Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes on Wednesday paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.

President Ram Nath Kovind received salutes from the marching columns, which included a camel-mounted regiment with its mustachioed riders led by shiny brass bands with tubas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government ministers and foreign diplomats applauded the performers.

The 90-minute parade ended with a flypast featuring 75 air force fighters, including Rafale jets, transport planes and helicopters.

Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on January 26, 1950. India won independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Civilian awards

The parade started half an hour late to ensure better visibility for participants and of the flypast. Authorities also shortened the parade route, which normally culminates at the 17th century Red Fort after marching through various districts.