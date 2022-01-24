Britain’s Supreme Court has granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange the right to appeal a lower court ruling to avoid extradition to the US.

The High Court in London allowed Assange on Monday to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the US to stand trial on espionage charges.

The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a US extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh US prison conditions.