Britain's foreign ministry has said it was withdrawing some staff and their relatives from its embassy in Ukraine in response to the "growing threat from Russia".

The embassy itself will remain open for "essential work", it said, after the United States ordered the families of all American personnel at its own mission in Kiev to leave.

Russia has been massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine. But Ukraine's government called the US step "premature".

READ MORE:Russia rejects UK claim of trying to install pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine

The US, UK and allies have been warning Russia of grave consequences if it invades Russia, and London on Saturday said Moscow was preparing to install a puppet regime in Kiev.