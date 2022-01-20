At least 29 people in Liberia, including 11 children and a pregnant woman, have died in a stampede of worshippers at a Christian ceremony in a densely populated area of the capital, Monrovia.

The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony at about 2100 GMT on Wednesday night, police spokesperson Moses Carter said.

He said the death toll was provisional and "may increase" because a number of people were in critical condition.

One person has been arrested and an investigation is under way, he added.

Dixon Seebo, an elected representative from the poor suburb of New Kru Town where the stampede occurred, said that 11 children had been killed.

The bodies have been taken to the close-by morgue of Redemption Hospital.

President George Weah declared a three-day period of mourning and ordered an investigation, his office stated. He is expected to visit the scene Thursday, according to Liberian media reports.

'Zogo boys'