Israel has extended the detention of a Palestinian teenager with a rare neuromuscular disorder who has been held without charge for a year in what authorities refer to as administrative detention.

His father, Muamar, confirmed on Tuesday that his detention has been extended until mid-May. He said Israel has yet to charge his son or provide any justification for detaining him.

“We are very worried about his health,” he said.

His son Amal Nakhleh had a tumour removed from his lung in 2020 and suffers from myasthenia gravis, a nerve disorder that causes severe muscle fatigue.

Muamar says his son requires regular hospital visits for testing and needs a calm environment.

At a recent court appearance, he said Amal appeared unable to move the muscles in his face, a symptom of the disease.

The European Union delegation to the Palestinian territories called for Nakhleh's release.

“Under international law, children and their rights must be protected, and the use of administrative detention without formal charges must cease,” it tweeted.

READ MORE:Family voices concern over ill Palestinian teen held by Israel