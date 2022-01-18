Uganda has announced it is suspending mandatory Covid-19 testing at the border with Kenya after the measure caused huge truck queues, disrupting fuel supplies across the country.

"The (Ugandan) Ministry of Health has immediately and temporarily suspended mandatory testing at the two border points to ease movement of trucks into and within the country," ministry official Charles Olaro told AFP news agency.

He said the move was also aimed at averting a "potential super-spreader" event at the border with so many drivers caught in the logjam.

Kenyan media reports spoke of traffic snarl-ups snaking as much as 70 kilometres (40 miles) from its border with Uganda because of the delays caused by the coronavirus testing.

The crisis has led to panic-buying and skyrocketing prices at the petrol pump, with one minister warning traders not to take advantage of the shortages to "cheat" Ugandans.

In some parts of the country, petrol stations had run out of fuel while at others, petrol was selling for $3.40 (12,000 shillings), a threefold increase.

'Recipe for disaster'

The border delays first began in late December when truckers staged protests at a Covid-19 testing fee imposed by Uganda.