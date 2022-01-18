Christian Democrat Roberta Metsola of Malta has been elected president of the European Union’s parliament, taking over for a 2 ½-year term following the death of Socialist David Sassoli last week.

Metsola was the candidate of the parliament’s biggest group, and she received 458 of the 616 votes cast Tuesday. She had already been acting president since Sassoli’s January 11 death.

Metsola is only the third woman elected to the post. Her birthday was Tuesday, and at age 43, she is the European Parliament's youngest president.

Sassoli, 65, had been sick for several months, and before his death the Italian politician declined to seek another term.

She will lead an EU institution which has become more powerful over the years and been instrumental in charting the course of the 27-nation bloc on issues such as the digital economy, climate change and Brexit.

The European Parliament represents the EU’s 450 million citizens and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy.”

"We cannot be afraid of reform”

Known as a committed bridge-builder between parties, Metsola said she would stick to Sassoli's style of work.