A major winter storm has blanketed a swathe of North America in snow as it sliced up the US east coast into Canada, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes.

About 120,000 American customers were without power at 4:45 pm EST (2145 GMT) on Monday, according to the website PowerOutage.us, with the largest concentration in the mid-Atlantic state of West Virginia and the southeastern states of North and South Carolina and Georgia.

More than 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled by mid-afternoon Monday, in addition to the 3,000 the day before, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Large parts of the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario remained under winter storm or blizzard warnings, according to a Canadian government website.

'Historic storm'

In Toronto, up to two feet (60 cm) of snow was expected -- "a historic storm for the city," tweeted Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist of Canadian TV channel Global News.

Many schools were closed and school buses were not operating in Quebec and in the south of Ontario, including the Toronto area. Students had been due to return to class-rooms on Monday in both provinces after the holiday break.

Monday was a national holiday in the United States, so most schools and many businesses were already closed, though lots of people usually take the opportunity to travel during the long weekend.

'Significant impacts'

The US National Weather Service (NWS) said earlier it expects the storm to "slowly wind down today," but that snow will continue to fall through the evening in upper New York and New England.

The heaviest snowfall, of 2 ft 2.5 inches, was recorded in Ashtabula, Ohio, the agency said.