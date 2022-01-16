Hundreds of Buddhist monks have fled two major towns in eastern Myanmar, as fighting between the military and rebel groups opposed to last year's coup has intensified.

A Buddhist monk told AFP News Agency around 30 monasteries had been abandoned on Sunday — an unusual sight in a nation where holy men are revered and temples are considered safe havens.

"It was impossible for us to stay there," the monk said, requesting anonymity for his safety. "It was hard to make the decision to leave, but we had to do it."

The monk, among roughly 5,000 people who have fled Loikaw to eastern Shan state, said 12 monasteries in nearby Demoso town had also been emptied.

Last week, Loikaw town in eastern Myanmar's Kayah state saw intense fighting that the United Nations estimates has forced almost 90,000 people to flee. Local NGOs have placed that figure far higher at 170,000.

"More than half the population of Loikaw township has been internally displaced," the UN said.

'Deserted like a cemetery'