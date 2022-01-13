Tens of thousands of French teachers have walked off the job over what they say is the government's failure to adopt a coherent policy for schools to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and protect pupils and staff against infection.

Schools in Paris and beyond offered a mixed picture on Thursday morning, with some entirely closed because of the strike, some partly open and others operating normally. Some were open only for children of health workers.

"We had reached such a level of exasperation, tiredness and anger that we didn't have any other option but to organise a strike to send a strong message to the government," said Elisabeth Allain-Moreno, national secretary of the SE-UNSA teachers union.

Teachers, parents and school administrators have struggled to deal with the pandemic and the government's twist and turns on Covid-19 rules at school.

New testing requirements were announced on the eve of the return from Christmas holidays and changed twice since.

Mirlene Pouvin, whose child is in a high school where some teachers were on strike and others present, said she sympathised with those who walked off the job.

"I understand them, because the Covid protocol is impossible to apply, whether it's in schools or in hospitals. I hold no grudge against them," she said.

Many schools expected to be closed

"The exhaustion and exasperation of the entire educational community have reached an unprecedented level," a joint statement of 11 unions said on Thursday.

"The responsibility of the minister and the government in this chaotic situation is total because of incessant changes of footing, unworkable protocols and the lack of appropriate tools to guarantee (schools) can function properly."

Unions have said they expect many schools to be closed for the day and large numbers of teachers, including about 75 percent in primary schools and 62 percent in high schools, to join the one-day strike.