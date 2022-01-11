A South African court has charged a man suspected of starting a devastating fire that gutted South Africa's parliament with terrorism, adding to robbery and arson accusations, as he made his second appearance in court.

A new charge on Tuesday said the "accused is guilty of the offence of contravening the provisions of ... the protection of constitutional democracy against terrorist and related activities", according to a court document.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested around the parliament complex after the fire broke out on January 2 and appeared in court three days later.

He was initially charged with breaking into parliament, arson and intention to steal property, including laptops, crockery and documents, before the new terrorism charge was added Tuesday.

The prosecution spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told reporters during a court recess that "we have added a sixth charge ... the accused detonated a device inside parliament".

The blaze broke out in the Cape Town complex before dawn on January 2, spreading to the National Assembly, the roof of which collapsed.

'He is innocent'

Protesters outside the court building demanded his release saying he was a scapegoat.

Defence lawyer Dali Mpofu said that Mafe was last week "taken for mental observation on January 3" and diagnosed with "paranoid schizophrenia".