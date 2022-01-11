WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghan Taliban hold talks with opponent group in Iran
The Afghan delegation led by Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, told the opponent alliance leaders they could return to Afghanistan, promising them safety.
Afghan Taliban hold talks with opponent group in Iran
Sunday's meeting in Tehran is one of the first signs of rapprochement between the Taliban and their opponents. / AFP
January 11, 2022

Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers have held talks with senior leaders of an anti-Taliban alliance. 

The meeting, held in Tehran over the weened, was the first of its kind, underscoring Taliban efforts to bring their former opponents into the fold.

During the meeting, the alliance leaders were told they could return to Afghanistan and were promised their safety would be guaranteed, Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a short video released on Monday.

"They can return to Afghanistan without any worries,” Muttaqi said in the video footage distributed to the media. 

There was no immediate comment from the anti-Taliban alliance.

“Daesh is trying to ensure that the future of the country is secure for all and that there would be no reason for opposition,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy Taliban spokesman.

READ MORE: After a short honeymoon, are Iran-Taliban relations deteriorating?

Kabul takeover

Recommended

The alliance, known as the National Resistance Front, is led by Ahmed Massoud, the son of the anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was assassinated in 2001. 

The group coalesced after the Taliban swept into Kabul in mid-August as the Afghan government fled and Afghan forces offered little or no resistance to the Taliban takeover. 

Ahmed Massoud was joined by former governor of western Herat province, Ismail Khan.

Following the Taliban push into Kabul and capture of the Afghan capital on August 15, in the last weeks of the chaotic US and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, a smattering of anti-Taliban fighters fled north to the Panjshir Valley to set up a base there, vowing to fight the Taliban. Battles raged for several weeks before the Taliban overran the area.

Since then, there have been reports of Taliban reprisals against Panjshiris, who dominate the region and are the backbone of the resistance alliance.

Sunday's meeting in Tehran is one of the first signs of rapprochement between the Taliban and their opponents. 

Several prominent leaders of previous US-backed Afghan governments, including former President Hamid Karzai and the ex-head of the National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, remained in Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

READ MORE: How Iran-Taliban ties are shaping up post-US-pullout from Afghanistan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon