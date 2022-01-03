Turkiye's share in the global trade exceeded one percent for the first time in 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, citing the newly announced export figures.

While the global goods trade decreased 10 percent in 2021, Turkiye achieved to increase its exports by 33 percent, Erdogan told reporters following a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Compared to 2002, when Turkiye's annual exports were $36 billion, they increased by six times, he stressed, as Monday's figures showed that the country's exports reached $225.37 billion last year.

He also said that Turkiye's foreign trade volume hit almost $500 billion in 2021, while it could not reach $88 billion in 2002.

New tourism target

Last year, the foreign trade deficit decreased to $46 billion, while the export-import coverage ratio reached 83 percent, which was 51 percent in the early 2000s.

In the tourism field, Turkiye hosted 29 million foreign visitors in 2021 and earned $24 billion, up by 83 percent and 100 percent, respectively, compared to 2020.

The country's new tourism target is to surpass the pre-pandemic level, Erdogan said.

In order to ease the burden of high gas and electricity bills on citizens, the president said, his government gave a subsidy of $9.5 billion on natural gas, $2.4 billion on electricity and $7.7 billion on automobile fuel.

He said: "During the pandemic, oil prices almost doubled, coal prices increased by three to five times, natural gas prices increased six to 10 times, metal and mineral prices increased by 50 percent and agricultural products prices increased by 25 percent.

"Due to the excessive rise in energy prices, many countries had to increase their electricity tariffs by an average of three times, while we followed a way to protect our citizens."

