The United States has urged Sudanese leaders to ensure civilian rule and end violence against protesters after Abdalla Hamdok resigned as prime minister.

"After PM Hamdok's resignation, Sudanese leaders should set aside differences, find consensus and ensure continued civilian rule," the US State Department's Bureau of African Affairs said in a tweet on Monday.

The US State Department said any new appointments should follow the power-sharing deal struck in 2019.

"Sudan's next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people's goals of freedom, peace, and justice," it said.

"Violence against protesters must cease," it added.

Hamdok steps down

Hamdok announced on Sunday that he was resigning after being unable to forge a consensus to bring the transition forward. He called for dialogue to reach a new agreement for the transition.

His resignation came hours after the latest round of mass rallies against the military.