Indonesia has banned coal exports in January due to concerns over low supplies for domestic power plants.

In a letter cited by local media outlet Kumparan on Saturday, the country's energy ministry instructed that all coal at harbours should be stored to supply power plants and independent power producers (IPP).

"The export ban will be evaluated and reexamined based on the stock realisation of coal stocks for PLN's power plants and IPP," the letter said.

The ministry and PLN did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the Indonesian Coal Miners Association said it would issue a statement regarding the export ban.

In August 2021, Indonesia suspended coal exports from 34 coal mining companies it said failed to meet domestic market obligations between January and July last year.

World's biggest thermal coal exporter