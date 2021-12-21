In a friendly football match in Qatar between FIFA Arab Legends and FIFA World Legends, players wore uniforms carrying small national flags of 211 FIFA member states, including Israel.

The friendly match kicked off on Friday in front of more than 3,500 fans at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha ahead of the first-of-its-kind FIFA Arab Cup final.

The World Legends squad included Marcel Desailly, Cafu, Andrea Pirlo, and Lothar Matthias, while the Arab one included former Saudi player Nawaf Al-Temyat among many others. The Arab legends won on penalties after a competitive match.

Social media users shared images of the Israeli flag blacked out on Al-Temyat’s shirt, sparking debate among those who supported the act and those who did not.

Many users said defacing Israeli flag from the T-shirt is a great indication of the wider nonacceptance of Israel amongst the global society.

Al-Temyat wasn’t the only player who defaced the Israeli flag. Some images on social media also showed that Omani player Emad Al Hosni and other Arab players tried to deface the flag.

Other social media users said defacing the Israeli flag is not enough to apologize for participating in such a match.

Among the Arab players was former Saudi striker Sami Aljaber who was criticised on social media for not doing any act that refuses Israel.