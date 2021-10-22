Taliban officials have forcibly displaced Hazara Shia families and people associated with the former government, partly to distribute land to their supporters, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says, urging the group for a halt in forcible eviction and to try land disputes according to the law.

The New York-based organisation said in a new report on Friday that the Taliban and associated militias forcibly evicted hundreds of Hazara families from the southern Helmand province and the northern Balkh province, following evictions from Daikundi, Uruzgan, and Kandahar provinces.

After conducting more than a dozen interviews with residents, HRW said the Taliban gave only a few days’ notice to the families where they were unable to take their belongings or complete harvesting their crops.

“The Taliban are forcibly evicting Hazaras and others on the basis of ethnicity or political opinion to reward Taliban supporters,” Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement.

“These evictions, carried out with threats of force and without any legal process, are serious abuses that amount to collective punishment."

Taliban officials say the evictions were based on a court order, but those who were evicted said they own the land since the 1970s.

Issues of land ownership in those areas date back to hundreds of years.

Between the 80s and 90s, large swathes of land were rewarded to powerful men in power and their successors.

If such land was lived and cultivated on for more than 25 years without dispute, the resident gained ownership of it, according to the previous government's law.