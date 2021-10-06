Although last year’s war with Azerbaijan resulted in a defeat for Armenia, only a few Armenians believe that it will be the last conflict with their neighbouring country.

One of them is Aram (not his actual name), a United States Air Force veteran of Lebanese-Armenian descent.

According to the Washington Examiner, Aram is now seeking to make sure that Armenia is prepared for the next war by organising armed training for children, teenagers and young men in Armash, an Armenian village just a few kilometres away from the border with Azerbaijan.

Aram served in the US Air Force as a special forces officer for 13 years and was appointed to missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Central Africa, and many other places. When the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out on September 27 last year, he flew into Yerevan to deploy with a volunteer unit in southern Karabakh.

While there, he wasn't pleased with what he saw as Armenia was repulsed with Azerbaijani assaults. Thus, he adopted a purpose to raise well-equipped fighters for future wars against Azerbaijan.

“Most of the military personnel and volunteers had no idea how to fight,” said Aram.

“They had no information about the enemy, nothing. Even the generals were fighting a war from the 1950s."

During the conflict, Aram served with a unit in one of the most challenging fields, Karmir Shuka, also known as the Red Bazaar. But since he realised the unit was untrained, a defeat was inevitable amid the intense combat.

“We had good positions to defend, but we lost about 3 kilometres because we didn’t have support — no artillery, no airstrikes,” he said.

Those three kilometres became a game-changer in favour of Azerbaijan since it paved the way for its great advance on Sushi, the strategic city centred in Karabakh. Later on, Sushi signified the Armenian defeat.

“Knowing that these people [in my unit] were almost untrained, I couldn’t put them on the sort of special operations tactics that would be required to retake that territory.”

During this period, Aram met his fellow instructors that would later become part of the Phoenix School of Bravery, a private military organisation that was founded by himself.

The paramilitary organisation was established in January and by April, they were already on their second group of trainees as the first group had completed its three-month crash course. Aram stated that they train around 40 at a time at their Yerevan facilities.

In the near future, Aram plans to teach defensive tactics, strategies and warfare operations to villagers such that, if needed, they can employ themselves during a war.

“We’ll train the villages here first, and then move down to the south. Each village next to each other forms a chain, and we make sure that it’s an unbreakable chain."

Making of militia groups