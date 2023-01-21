WORLD
Israeli army shoots dead Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring.
A ministry statement said Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah. / AA Archive
January 21, 2023

A Palestinian man has been shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the man as Tarik Odeh Maali, 41, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces near the town of Kufr Nimeh, northwest of Ramallah.

The Israeli army said the Palestinian was killed in an alleged stabbing attempt near Sde Efraim settlement in the occupied West Bank.

A military statement said the Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli settler but was 'neutralised' by Israeli forces.

'Deadliest year' since 2004

Tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting near-nightly arrest raids since last spring.

Earlier Sunday, a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank for allegedly trying to grab a soldier's gun.

A day later, Israeli security forces shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy during an early morning military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. 

Violence and unrest have raged for months in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has been occupying since the 1967 Middle East war, along with occupied east Jerusalem and Gaza.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank and occupied east Jerusalem in 2022, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B'Tselem, making it the deadliest year since 2004.

