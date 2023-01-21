WORLD
Muslim separatists killed in shoot-out in Thailand's troubled south
The shoot-out takes place in Thailand's southernmost province where rebels in the Muslim-majority region are battling for greater autonomy from the state.
Thai police and soldiers in Narathiwat province encountered an armed separatist group that began shooting, according to police. / AP Archive
January 21, 2023

Three people have been killed in a jungle shoot-out between government forces and separatist rebels in Thailand's troubled deep south, police said.

Thai police and soldiers on Friday trekked up a mountain in Narathiwat province, where they encountered an armed separatist group that began shooting, according to police.

"They started to shoot at us so we had to retaliate, which left three people dead," local police chief Suthon Sukwiset told AFP, adding they were all Thai Muslims.

"We discovered three M16s in their possession and have confiscated them."

No police or troops were killed or injured in the operation, which lasted at least five hours.

Seeking greater autonomy 

A low-level conflict has simmered in Thailand's southernmost provinces since 2004, killing more than 7,000 people, as rebels in the Muslim-majority region battle for greater autonomy from the state.

This area - heavily policed by security forces - is culturally distinct from the rest of the Buddhist-majority country, which colonised the area bordering Malaysia over a century ago. 

Representatives of the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional rebel group met in Kuala Lumpur last year for their first in-person peace talks in about two years, though no breakthrough was achieved.

