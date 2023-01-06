TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye vows to respond to any Greece's harassment, provocation
Türkiye's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar warned Greece not to get involve in "irreconcilable and provocative attitudes" towards Ankara and accept its friendship.
Türkiye vows to respond to any Greece's harassment, provocation
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar noted that Greece is not helping to "de-escalate tensions" between the two neighbours. / AA
January 6, 2023

Türkiye will not leave any harassment or provocation by Greece without a response, the nation's defence minister has said.

Hulusi Akar called Greece on Friday to not impede on Türkiye's offer of a hand of friendship underlining that Ankara did not receive a positive response to its dialogue attempts from Greece.

"We do not harass or provoke (Greece), but we will not leave any harassment or provocation against us without response," Akar said, adding that despite Athens' "provocative attitude," Ankara continues its call for dialogue.

"Do not delay in holding this hand of friendship," he said and urged Greece to end its "irreconcilable and provocative attitudes."

He noted that Greece is not helping to "de-escalate tensions" between the two neighbours.

READ MORE: Türkiye wards off Greek Coast Guard vessel harassing Turkish fishing boats

Türkiye-led grain deal

About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Akar noted Türkiye's efforts for peace, and said "nearly 17 million tons of grain (from Ukraine) has been exported to those in need."

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after Russia's "special military operation" began in February 2022. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Recommended

The first ship carrying grain departed on August 1 last year from the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the historic deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Black Sea grain deal result of Türkiye's mediation

Türkiye-Syria-Russia meeting

The Turkish defence chief further commented on a recent tripartite meeting between Türkiye, Russia, and Syria, and said Ankara has affirmed its support for Syria's territorial integrity.

Urging people in Syria to not be a tool of provocations, Akar stressed that Türkiye's main concern is counterterrorism.

On December 28, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defence ministers met in Moscow to discuss counterterrorism efforts in Syria, and they agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

The meeting tackled the Syria crisis, the refugee issue, and joint counter-terrorism efforts against all terror groups in Syria.

READ MORE: Will Türkiye-Syria ice-breaking meeting lead to normalisation

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive