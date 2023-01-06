Türkiye will not leave any harassment or provocation by Greece without a response, the nation's defence minister has said.

Hulusi Akar called Greece on Friday to not impede on Türkiye's offer of a hand of friendship underlining that Ankara did not receive a positive response to its dialogue attempts from Greece.

"We do not harass or provoke (Greece), but we will not leave any harassment or provocation against us without response," Akar said, adding that despite Athens' "provocative attitude," Ankara continues its call for dialogue.

"Do not delay in holding this hand of friendship," he said and urged Greece to end its "irreconcilable and provocative attitudes."

He noted that Greece is not helping to "de-escalate tensions" between the two neighbours.

READ MORE: Türkiye wards off Greek Coast Guard vessel harassing Turkish fishing boats

Türkiye-led grain deal

About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Akar noted Türkiye's efforts for peace, and said "nearly 17 million tons of grain (from Ukraine) has been exported to those in need."

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after Russia's "special military operation" began in February 2022. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.