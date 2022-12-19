Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan have led the country’s impressive zero-waste movement that is serving as an inspiration to international efforts in meeting the challenges of the climate crisis, Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Presidential Communications Director, has said.

Altun’s views were published in an op-ed for Al Jazeera, days after Ankara’s resolution on zero waste was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 14.

Altun said this was a significant milestone in Türkiye’s efforts to attain the UN sustainable development goals.

“Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government has not only signed major climate agreements but also has led efforts to diversify energy sources for our nation as well as for Europe,” he wrote.

Highlighting an initiative to achieve the zero-waste objective, which Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan is spearheading, the communications director said the project has led to the country’s emergence as a leader of the international zero-waste movement.

The Turkish first lady has been leading mobilisation locally since 2017. “She has been a tireless advocate of the movement, inspiring our citizens to think more consciously about our consumption process,” Altun said.

“Türkiye’s leadership has recognised for a while now that the climate crisis is real, and we need to act urgently. Our tradition and culture already teach us that wasting resources and leaving the world worse than how we inherited it is an injustice to future generations,” he wrote.

“In addition to the great progress we have achieved over the years in increasing the share of renewables in our energy mix, we have made great strides in reducing our carbon footprint overall.”