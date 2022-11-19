Israeli authorities have handed over the body of a Palestinian teenager to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army.

"The handover of Haitham Mubarak's body took place at the Israeli Karamilo checkpoint, east of Ramallah, in the centre of the [occupied] West Bank," said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority in a statement on Friday.

A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, in the presence of representatives of the Palestinian Liaison, received the body, the statement added.

The funeral for the 17-year-old boy will be held on Sunday.

Mubarak, from the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, was shot dead on September 8 by the Israeli army near an Israeli settlement street in Beiten, east of Ramallah.

Continued expulsions of Palestinian families