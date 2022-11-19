WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel releases body of slain Palestinian teenager held for over 2 months
The body of 17-year-old Haitham Mubarak has been handed over to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, where military raids and expulsions against Palestinians continue.
Israel releases body of slain Palestinian teenager held for over 2 months
The Israeli army frequently conducts military raids in the occupied West Bank, citing security reasons. / AA Archive
November 19, 2022

Israeli authorities have handed over the body of a Palestinian teenager to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army.

"The handover of Haitham Mubarak's body took place at the Israeli Karamilo checkpoint, east of Ramallah, in the centre of the [occupied] West Bank," said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority in a statement on Friday.

A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, in the presence of representatives of the Palestinian Liaison, received the body, the statement added.

The funeral for the 17-year-old boy will be held on Sunday.

Mubarak, from the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, was shot dead on September 8 by the Israeli army near an Israeli settlement street in Beiten, east of Ramallah.

READ MORE:Several Palestinians killed as Israeli far-right vows to impose order

Continued expulsions of Palestinian families

Recommended

Also on Friday, Israeli authorities kicked out a Palestinian family from their home in Hebron's Old City in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Hebron Municipality rejected the move by Tel Aviv, asserting in a statement that the home was municipal property.

It added that the family of Bader Batesh, who lived in the house, was expelled without prior warning.

"This is an unjust attack, the building is owned by the Municipality, and through its legal team, it will take required legal measures to reclaim it," the municipality said.

The Old City area of Hebron is under the Israeli military's full control, with 400 settlers living there and guarded by nearly 1,500 Israeli soldiers.

The Hebron Protocol, which Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) signed in 1997, divided the city into two areas: H1, which constitutes about 80 percent of the city's residential area in which the Palestinian Authority assumes responsibility, and H2, where Israel retains all powers and responsibilities, including over the Ibrahimi Mosque and Old City.

READ MORE:Palestinians fear Netanyahu's comeback in Israel may lead to more violence

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people