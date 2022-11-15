Approximately two centuries ago, the human population on earth stood below a mere one billion. Over a century later, that population grew by another billion.

In the last century, however, the numbers increased in staggering rapidity owing to improvements in healthcare and rising living standards leading to lower mortality rates.

The world hit the seven billion population mark in 2010. Just 12 years later, on November 15, 2022, that number reached 8 billion, according to projections by the United Nations World Population Prospects 2022.

While the UN expects the numbers to stabilise by the end of the century, projections still show a significant increase until then, with the population surpassing 10 billion before 2060 and peaking at approximately 10.4 billion in the 2080s.

This leads to several questions touching upon a range of issues, from equal distribution of wealth and resources to protecting our natural habitat.

“Population pressure on the environment will continue as long as our population continues to grow. There’s never been another large species that’s grown as much, as quickly or with such devastating consequences for biodiversity,” Stephanie Feldstein, Population and Sustainability Director at the Center for Biological Diversity in Arizona, US, tells TRT World.

Considering that masses are living in substandard conditions across many countries and capitalistic economies putting a major strain on earth’s resources, can humanity deal with the pressing question of sustaining itself in light of drastic social, environmental and economic factors?

Although UN’s projections are largely seen as fairly reliable, the future still remains uncertain, and experts are increasingly turning the table on the question of overpopulation. It seems that the problem is not earth’s resources, which are (or at least were) plentiful -- it’s us.

“Our current global system is based on exploiting vulnerable people and the environment. With nearly 700 million people living in extreme poverty, a billion people not getting enough to eat every day, and 4 billion people experiencing extreme water scarcity, we’re not even close to providing a good standard of living for our current population,” Feldstein says.

“As the climate crisis and biodiversity loss worsen, it will only get harder to meet the needs of everyone on the planet as our population grows.”

The haves and have-nots

With the world’s most prosperous countries consuming the bulk of its resources, population growth is concentrated in the poorest countries that lack sufficient resources to support their inhabitants.

These countries are faced with a vicious cycle: their slow progress in development leads to high levels of fertility and triggers population growth, which in turn exacerbates difficulties in development.

“As the global population grew from 7 to 8 billion, around 70 per cent of the added population was in low-income and lower-middle-income countries,” the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs wrote in a recent policy brief.

“When the next billion is added between 2022 and 2037, these two groups of countries are expected to account for more than 90 percent of global growth,” it added.