China has put on display its first domestically produced large passenger jet, the C919, at a major airshow after the aircraft was approved by regulators.

The sleek, narrow-body aircraft took to the runway at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, circling through cloudy skies over the southern city of Zhuhai before touching down in front of hundreds of onlookers.

Chinese authorities hope the C919 – built by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) – will challenge foreign models like the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320.

Beijing also hopes its first homegrown jetliner with mass commercial potential will cut the country’s reliance on foreign technology as ties with Western countries deteriorate – though most of the plane’s parts are sourced from overseas.

Chinese regulators approved the C919 in September, with President Xi Jinping hailing the project’s “gratifying achievements” and calling it “an effort freighted with the will of the country”.

State carriers have enthusiastically backed the jet despite it still not having received licences from US and European regulators or the green light to enter mass production.

