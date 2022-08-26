Recent flooding in Afghanistan has killed more than 180 people, injured hundreds and destroyed thousands of homes, the Taliban said, urging countries and international donors to help the country already reeling under a severe economic crisis.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan can't manage the floods alone, we ask the world, international organisations and Islamic countries to help us," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told media on Thursday.

Mujahid said 182 people had been killed by floods this month and 250 injured. More than 3,100 houses had been destroyed and thousands of livestock killed.

Flooding has wrought widespread devastation in central and eastern Afghan provinces in recent weeks, washing away thousands of houses and exacerbating the country's economic and humanitarian crisis.

Afghanistan has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in June.

The nation has been largely cut off from the international financial system since the Taliban took over a year ago.