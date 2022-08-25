A Pakistani court has extended former prime minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail for one week in a terrorism case over a speech, his lawyer said, shortly after the former premier appeared in court in person amidst tight security.

Khan's lawyer and political aide Babar Awan said on Thursday that the bail has been granted until September 1, after which they will apply for another extension.

The former premier maintained after the hearing he had said nothing wrong in the speech last week.

Political tensions in Pakistan remain high as Khan rallies support for elections that are not due until October next year.

The former premier, who has attracted large crowds in gatherings across the country since being ousted in April, said his opponents were spooked by his popularity.

In his speech last week, Khan said he "would not spare" the Islamabad police chief and a female judge who remanded his aide to custody, adding he would take legal action against them.

Police cited that comment and said Khan's purpose was to spread terror amongst the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty.

Khan's bail in the matter was to expire on Thursday, but the court granted him one more week after his court appearance.