Police have detained dozens of people in India-administered Kashmir as they dispersed Shia Muslims who attempted to participate in processions marking the Islamic month of Muharram.

Scores of Muslims defied severe security restrictions in parts of the main city of Srinagar on Sunday and took to streets chanting religious slogans. The restrictions include a ban on the Shia religious procession.

Muharram is among the holiest months for Shia Muslims across the world and includes large processions of mourners beating their chests while reciting elegies and chanting slogans to mourn the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein and 72 companions in the battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq.

Sunday’s procession marked the eighth day of Muharram, two days before its peak on the day of Ashura.

In 2020, dozens were injured as Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse the procession.