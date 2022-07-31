Sunday, July 31, 2022

No green light for ICRC to visit site of Ukrainian POW attack

The International Committee of the Red Cross has said it has yet to receive approval to enter the Olenivka prison where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war died in a bombing strike.

"As of yet, we have received no official confirmation granting us access to visit the site or the prisoners of war affected by the attack, and, to date, our offer of material assistance has not been accepted," the ICRC said in a statement.

The Russian defence ministry said late Saturday it had invited the ICRC and the United Nations to visit the area. Kiev and Moscow have traded blame over the strikes on the jail in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka in eastern Ukraine.

South Ukraine city pounded, killing grain tycoon

Authorities in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv have said that widespread Russian bombardments overnight had left at least two civilians dead, as Moscow continued to pummel the sprawling front line.

The authorities said leading Ukrainian agricultural magnate Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a missile struck their house.

Mykolaiv — which has been attacked frequently — is the closest Ukrainian city to the southern front where Kiev's forces are looking to launch a major counter-offensive to recapture territory lost after Russia's February offensive.

Several injured in drone attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ

A drone-borne explosive device has detonated at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials say.

The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.

The Black Sea Fleet's press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast.

Ukraine denies carrying out drone attack

Ukraine has denied carrying out the drone attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet.