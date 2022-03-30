As Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis, several families have fled the island to India’s south, facing an uncertain future.

Last week, at least 16 Sri Lankans, including seven children and a four-month-old infant, undertook the journey on boats from the country’s south Jaffna and Kokkupadaiyan.

They reached the shores of Tamil Nadu where officers of the Indian Coast Guard rescued them.

According to the refugees, the dire economic situation forced them to flee Sri Lanka where they were unable to feed their families.

However, India does not have domestic legislation to protect refugees and asylum seekers, nor has it accepted related international treaties, leaving many of those Sri Lankan refugees vulnerable.

Local media reported saying some Sri Lankan refugees, who arrived last week, were lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison, a detention complex located in Tamil Nadu state’s capital Chennai, while women and children were placed in Mandapam Refugee camp for Sri Lankan refugees, 700 km from Chennai.

Since the beginning of March, the Sri Lankan rupee has fallen by almost 45 percent against the US dollar and its foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70 percent in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving Sri Lankans struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.

Despite a heavy flow of refugees from neighbouring countries for years, India is one of the few countries in the world that is not a party to the United Nations Refugee Convention (1951) or its Protocol (1967).

The main reason is the “porous nature of borders in South Asia”.

“The frequent movement of individuals can cause strain on local infrastructure, resources, and security, which some argue would be exacerbated by adopting a convention explicitly recognizing the rights of displaced populations,” Arunav Kaul, a human rights lawyer said in his piece explaining the need of India’s refugee law.