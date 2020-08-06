Twitter and Facebook have announced moves to thwart efforts to deceive or divide voters as the US nears a contentious presidential election.

Twitter unveiled new steps to prevent the spread of content from "state-affiliated media" used to advance a government's political agenda – a move affecting key outlets from Russia and China.

Facebook, meanwhile, said it took down accounts running a deceptive campaign out of Romania pretending to be Americans supporting US President Donald Trump.

The network targeted the US with posts about the upcoming presidential election; the Trump campaign, conservative ideology, Christian beliefs and the far-right organisation Qanon linked to conspiracy theories, according to Facebook.

Twitter will introduce new labels

San Francisco-based Twitter said it would add new labels to state-affiliated media accounts and would "no longer amplify" their tweets through its recommendation systems, in the latest move to identify and limit the spread of government-led influence campaigns.

A Twitter spokesperson said outlets affected by the new policy include Russian-based Sputnik and RT and China's Xinhua, but did not provide a full list.

"Unlike independent media, state-affiliated media frequently use their news coverage as a means to advance a political agenda," Twitter explained in a released statement.

Twitter said the decision would not affect "state-financed media organizations with editorial independence," specifically citing the British-based BBC and US-based National Public Radio.

Twitter's announcement follows a similar action by Facebook earlier this year which labelled content from media which are editorially controlled by governments.

Distorting debate

The moves come amid concerns over campaigns by governments aimed at influencing elections and public sentiment in other countries through media outlets that disguise their true origins.