In pictures: Turkey supports northern Syria's response to Covid-19Amid the deadly outbreak, Turkey is doing its best to help Syrians tackle the coronavirus in northern Syria, where it has created safe zones for refugees.
Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) help people across northern Syria fight the deadly coronavirus pandemic opening mobil clinics in Tel Abyad, Syria.
April 7, 2020

While Turkey has been dealing with Covid-19 pandemic within its own borders, it's also helping others outside, especially the people in northern Syria, delivering essential aid to a highly contested region between Ankara-backed opposition forces and the Russia-led Assad regime.

As of now, the pandemic has claimed more than 70,000 lives across the globe while confirmed cases passed the million mark on Monday. Northern Syria, where terror groups such as Daesh and the YPG/PKK also loom large, is considered a potential spot for an intense viral outbreak if the region is left alone, bereft of essential medical support. 

Here are some pictures showing Turkey’s determination to offer help, no matter what, to people living across northern Syria. 

Ankara has conducted back-to-back operations in northern Syria to eradicate terror groups from Daesh to YPG/PKK across its border, establishing safe zones for the country’s long-suffered refugees.

However, the YPG/PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO, is ramping up its disinformation campaign against Ankara as part of its deliberate attempt to divert attention from its ill-equipped activities in northern Syria.

While there are no confirmed cases across northern Syria, Ankara takes essential anti-Covid-19 measures in its controlled regions to prevent the outbreak from killing residents.

The brochures concerning the Covid-19 measures are prepared by the Turkish presidency's communication directorate. 

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also said that the armed forces have stepped up to produce essential medical equipment to fight the virus. The masks and other equipment will be distributed to armed forces personnel and people across Turkey and northern Syria.

