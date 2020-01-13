A court in the United States will hear arguments against an executive order from President Donald Trump that critics say paves the way for local officials to block refugee resettlement in their communities and could block refugee families from being reunited in January.

Three faith-based organisations that work with the US State Department to resettle refugees are being represented by the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), which provides legal advocacy for refugees and displaced people, to challenge the order.

Melissa Keaney, a staff attorney for IRAP, called the order a “back-door attempt to decimate the refugee resettlement program.

“Communities across the United States stand ready to welcome refugees, including Americans who have been waiting years to reunite with family members,” Keaney said in a statement delivered to TRT World. “A single local politician should not be able to veto these displays of basic humanity.”

Refugee resettlement

The order, entitled “Executive Order on Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Refugee Resettlement”, was signed on September 26, 2019. It requires state and local governments to give written consent as to whether they will accept and resettle refugees, giving governors and other officials the option to decline refugee resettlement.

The same month the Trump administration cut refugee acceptance to 18,000 in 2020, the lowest level since Congress passed the Refugee Act of 1980. The US admitted 30,000 in 2019.

Refugee resettlement has been under the control of the federal government, whose actions superseded those of state and local governments.

Some states and localities protested refugee resettlement under previous President Barack Obama. Texas Governor Greg Abbott sued to block Syrian refugee resettlement in Texas, the state which accepts the largest amount of refugees in the US.

The suit was thrown out and Abbott withdrew Texas from the refugee resettlement programme. It was a symbolic move, as the federal government has final say in refugee resettlement.

The southern state of Tennessee sued in March 2017, shortly after Trump’s inauguration, claiming the federal government violated the 10th Amendment of the US Constitution, which says the national government only has the powers afforded it in the text, and all others are reserved for the states.

Officials from other states like Texas and North Dakota have expressed dissatisfaction with refugee resettlement.

Trump promised to drastically cut down on refugee acceptance and resettlement during his 2016 presidential campaign. One of his first significant acts as president was to sign an executive order blocking entry to people from seven predominately Muslim nations, called the “Muslim ban” by detractors.