Neon signs once transformed Hong Kong's oldest neighbourhoods into a kaleidoscope of luminous colour after dark, but most have been removed with a few lucky ones now piled up in a ramshackle yard.

Citing safety concerns, city authorities have begun extinguishing the neon signs, which are widely seen as part of Hong Kong's heritage.

"It is very heartbreaking to hear the sound of the glass being smashed," conservationist Cardin Chan said.

Chan is part of a preservation campaign led by Tetra Neon Exchange (TNX), which has an open-air storage yard that maintains a treasure trove of historic signs taken down by the city.

She says she is on a mission to "save" the glowing billboards, which once numbered in the thousands.

There are now around 500 signs left, based on a 2022 count carried out by TNX.

The group's latest acquisition is a pair of double-circle-shaped behemoths depicting a bat clawing a coin.

"I'll be very sad to see the signs come down. They're beautiful things, with very warm, welcoming colours," store owner Dan Ko said the day before they were removed.

"It's an integral part of the city's visual history."

'An art piece'