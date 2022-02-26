Saturday, February 26, 2022

Beijing to support Hong Kong amid virus surge

Italy reports 38,375 cases, 210 deaths

Italy has reported 38,375 Covid-19 related cases, against 40,948 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 210 from 193.

Italy has registered 154,416 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

The country has reported 12.7 million cases to date.

Türkiye reports over 61,700 new cases

Türkiye has reported 61,764 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Health Ministry, 221 deaths and 85,552 recoveries were recorded over the past day, and some 421,855 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 145.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

South Korea reports record daily deaths from Covid-19

South Korea has seen its deadliest day of the pandemic, reporting 112 fatalities in the latest 24-hour period, as it grapples with a wave of infections driven by the fast-moving Omicron variant.

Health workers diagnosed 166,209 new cases, which came close to Wednesday’s one-day record of 171,451 and represented more than a 37-fold increase from daily levels in mid-January.

More than 640 virus patients were in serious or critical condition, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, compared to around 200-300 in mid-February.

The Health Ministry said about 44 percent of the country’s intensive care units designated for Covid-19 patients are occupied.

Hospitalisations and deaths are beginning to creep up amid a growing outbreak that is stretching worn-out health and public workers.

Hong Kong reports record 17,063 daily cases

Hong Kong health authorities have reported a record 17,063 daily infections and 66 deaths, as an outbreak with the highly transmissible Omicron variant proves increasingly hard to control.

Health authorities said on Saturday they would adjust testing procedures to allow some people to test from home to ease long queues at designated testing centres.

"The scale of the outbreak is unprecedented and the peak is yet to arrive," Health secretary Sophia Chan said, with some experts predicting up to 180,000 cases daily in March.