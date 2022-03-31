“This is the sixth edition. We are planning to host two editions in 2022,” organiser Sabiha Kurtulmus delivers the good news. The weather is beautiful in Istanbul on a balmy spring day, and the rowhouses in Akaretler in the Besiktas district, across the street and up the hill from the ferry stop are bustling with activity.

Artweeks@Akaretler will be open to the public, free of charge, from 11 am to 8 pm until April 10, 2022. The multi-story rowhouses occupied by art galleries are numbers 11, 12, 15, 17, 19, 37-39, and B2/2-3-4.

“This edition boasts 15 galleries, three collection exhibitions, two art publications, one solo exhibition, and an initiative. Plus there is an NFT exhibition.” Kurtulmus adds.

“NFTs are, as you know, the most curiosity-inducing artworks of recent years. [Turkey’s first curated NFT platform] Carny.io is presenting with us, after holding an exhibition at the Haskoy Wool Thread Factory earlier this year. The NFTs they’re presenting are also on sale [on their website].

Begum Guney, Bilgili Holding Art Projects Director notes that "We are occupying ten venues this year. The new additions this year are ArtON, Versus Gallery, Oktem Aykut, Bilsart plus Difo Art. We also have a project collaboration with the new NFT platform Carny at building B2.”

“I must emphasise that we don’t call this a fair,” Guney says. “Fairs are activities with an admission fee. Whereas we do not charge admission fees to the public for this activity, making it accessible and democratic to all. That is why we might be deemed an ‘alternative fair’ and the participating galleries are very supportive of this.”

Guney goes on to say: “Our mission is to exhibit what is contemporary in the art scene in Turkey and to support it. We are also working on a photography project which we will announce soon.”

‘For the children’

Artist Serife Bilgili Ercanturk is holding her fourth solo exhibition this time around. “I am exhibiting my work in a solo show called Bagmana, which means different things to different people. It is about connection, and finding meaning in the connection, but is open to interpretation,” she tells TRT World.

“All proceeds from the sales will go towards the benefit of disabled children. I took up painting after an illness. I felt like it was my duty to make a difference, to do good,” she explains.

“I work primarily with industrial materials, and produce abstract paintings and sculptures,” she adds. “I’m not signed up with any galleries. My ultimate goal is international exposure, so I can provide even more benefits to disabled children.”

