Many cities around the world have set plastic bag bans or have introduced fees to reduce the amount of plastic usage. That’s because plastic is notoriously hard to get rid of in landfills, and micro- and nanoplastics have contaminated rivers, seas and can be found even in our bodies.

Yet even though these policies are meant to reduce plastic use, they may end up simply causing more plastic bags to be purchased instead, as a new study by a University of Georgia researcher, published in Environmental and Resource Economics, details.

Plastic shopping bags are seen as single-use items. They often end up being reused as bin liners for small trash cans. When people end up with fewer plastic bags from their shopping trips because they now carry a fee or are banned altogether, they end up buying multipacks of garbage bags as bin liners, defeating the purpose of the plastic bag bans or fees altogether.

“We know there is a demand for using plastic bags, and we know, if these policies go into effect, some bags will disappear or will become more costly to get,” says Yu-Kai Huang, a postdoctoral researcher at the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. “So, we wanted to see the effectiveness of this policy in reducing bag usage overall.”

Studies conducted earlier have assessed the effect of bag bans on plastic consumption, but not the combined effects of fees or a bag ban. According to a news release, Huang, an environmental economist, “used a new way to calculate the effect of either policy while also accounting for variables such as residents’ income levels and an area’s population density, both of which influence the amount of trash generated in a community.”

Huang’s study employed retail scanner data and a general synthetic control method, finding “that both types of [carryout grocery bag] regulations are associated with significantly higher plastic trash bag sales.”

Knowing that plastic grocery bags are often reused in the home, Huang and professor Richard Woodward of Texas A&M University assessed plastic bag sales in counties with bans or fees in place. They compared this data with that from counties without these policies in place. In order to leave out shoppers crossing over to neighbouring counties to avoid the policies, they chose counties far away from each other to study.