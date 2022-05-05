It’s the age-old dilemma of those with a kitchen garden or the decorative potted plants on the balcony—when to water the plants and how much. And sometimes even the farmer with a large area of farmland trying to keep track of the water needs of his crops.

But despair not, science has a solution— a wearable device for plants that can wirelessly transmit data to a smartphone app, allowing remote management of drought stress in gardens and crops.

The scientific breakthrough by researchers at the Brazilian Nanotechnology National Laboratory has been reported in the American Chemical Society (ACS) Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Wearable devices for humans are now part of our daily lives—from heart rate monitors to jogging counters that track the number of steps taken and calories burnt. Doctors can now monitor a patient’s health through similar wearable devices that seamlessly transmit data to an app or website.

The new device developed for plants works on the same principle and technology. Just like human wearable devices, plant wearables can help farmers and gardeners remotely check up on the plants’ health, and could also raise the alarm when the leaves are lacking water –– the key marker of metabolism and drought stress.

“Because the water content is a key marker of leaf health, monitoring of the LWC [leaf water content] can lend key insights into daily practice in precision agriculture, toxicity studies, and the development of agricultural inputs,” wrote the authors of the research.

Researchers in earlier years had developed metal electrodes to monitor plants, but they didn’t remain attached and as such were not a reliable source of data.

That’s why Renato Lima, at the Brazilian Nanotechnology National Laboratory, and his colleagues wanted to come up with an electrode design that was reliable for long-term monitoring of plants’ water stress while also remaining in place.