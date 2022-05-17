In a short documentary about her newest exhibition, “Maybe So, Maybe No”, Can Goknil says this one is special – because “we had been stuck in our homes, wouldn't see anyone, couldn’t even if we wanted to. Because of the virus, because of the fear of the virus, because of lockdowns.”

At first, she tells TRT World, she enjoyed being cooped up at home with herself and her husband. She was working on two books. “One month, two months, then I was done with the books –– now what to do next?”

So Goknil asked her helper to bring her materials from her studio to her home: “my paints, my brushes, my rolls, my pallets, whatever there is.” Being stuck at home sparked a creative period in Goknil’s life, “running after my dreams all day, painting all the things I missed; such as the sea, nature, animals, mothers and children.”

In the two years during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when she couldn’t get to her studio, Goknil created more than 30 paintings at home, and thought it would be nice to display them at Bozlu Art. She also created a book, a codex with multiple paintings inside it, painted on wood, and encased in an exquisite wooden container built by her husband, Recep Goknil.

Goknil worked on six planets for the codex: “I always had a connection to mythology, I have done years of research on it. I went back to the time when the earth was dreaming, to the time when people tried to explain natural events with stories. I had worked on celestial events – in the past I explored astrological signs, then I explored the planets ruling the signs. They have Greek names, but they also have names in Eastern mythology as well.”

Goknil has conducted a lot of research on Turkish culture and origin myths, as well as creation myths and protection spells and the first Turkish painters. She says that even though she has spent time abroad in the US as a student, she did not know her own culture at the time as an immigrant.

A publisher she met at the time recommended that she explore her own culture, advice she took to heart. It was only when she returned to Türkiye and dug in that she felt more knowledgeable.

“Seeing the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara made me feel at home,” she says. “It’s all fine learning about Western cultures, but you shouldn’t miss out on your own cultures, either. A lot of responsibility falls on families; or you can teach yourself when you’re older, if you wish to catch up.”