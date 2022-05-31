Researchers have found that certain metals found in people’s urine could potentially point to acute kidney injury (AKI), acting as biomarkers for early detection.

Led by experts from the University of Nottingham’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, the study conducted along with clinicians at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was published in Kidney International Reports.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) occurs when kidney function deteriorates rapidly in a matter of hours or perhaps days. It plagues 10 to 20 percent of patients admitted to hospital, while AKI occurrence is much higher in intensive care patients, about 50 percent.

Acute Kidney Injury has many origins, anywhere from serious illness to major operations, from trauma and by medication such as chemotherapy. It affects patients dramatically, increasing their risk of death and chronic disease. A news release puts the cost of AKI to the UK’s NHS (National Health Service) at 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion) a year.

Doctors agree that one of the main ongoing problems in managing AKI is that it often eludes detection early on at its onset. Many cases of AKI, a news release notes, “are potentially avoidable, or the severity of consequences might be ameliorated with early detection.”

At the moment, doctors diagnose AKI through a blood test that shows an increased amount of serum creatinine, or through observation – patients’ urine output is reduced. These detection methods work; however, they may take more than 24 hours to alert doctors that there is a problem, after which the disease process “might be more difficult to manage.”

Because the detection of AKI is often delayed, and because it is seen in a large population of hospitalised patients, medical companies and doctors have been trying to develop better tests for early detection.

The researchers write that “Various urine and blood biomarkers of early AKI have been described, but none has all characteristics of an ideal biomarker—rapid, easy, and cheap testing; high sensitivity and specificity; and ability to risk stratify and predict clinical outcomes. There remains need for a cost-effective biomarker for early detection of AKI in at-risk patients.”