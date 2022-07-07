July 7 marks World Chocolate Day. A favourite food for adults and children alike, chocolate’s history goes back millenia.

Speaking to Amanda Fiegl of the Smithsonian, Alexandra Leaf, a “chocolate educator” says "I often call chocolate the best-known food that nobody knows anything about."

So let’s explore the delightful cacao tree and its offerings, whose name in Latin, Theobroma cacao, means "food of the gods."

Cocoa’s roots go back to the Amazon, at least 4,000 years before our time. A divine drink – yes, the ancient peoples who populated the Amazon drank cocoa, rather than eat it – it was used in many rituals.

The Mayans, who cultivated the cocoa plant, regarded cocoa pods as symbols of life and fertility.

The Aztecs “attributed the creation of the cocoa plant to their god Quetzalcoatl who descended from heaven on a beam of a morning star carrying a cocoa tree stolen from paradise.”

In both the Mayan and Aztec cultures “cocoa was the basis for a thick, cold, unsweetened drink called xocoatl, believed to be a health elixir.” The drink was consumed unsweetened as the Mayans and Aztecs did not know about sugar, and used alternative spices to enhance its flavours, such as hot chilli peppers.

Fiegl writes that “According to Chloe Doutre-Roussel's book The Chocolate Connoisseur, Aztec sacrifice victims who felt too melancholy to join in ritual dancing before their death were often given a gourd of chocolate (tinged with the blood of previous victims) to cheer them up.”

Cocoa beans were also used as currency by the Aztecs, who “believed that chocolate was a gift from the god Quetzalcoatl, and drank it as a refreshing beverage, an aphrodisiac, and even to prepare for war.”

Chocolate arrives in Europe

Chocolate first arrived in Spain, with tales of Christopher Columbus bringing the almond-like beans to Spanish court in 1502. There are alternative reports noting that Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes, introduced to chocolate by the Aztecs, brought cocoa beans with him back to Spain, or friars who presented Guatemalan Mayans to Philip II of Spain in 1544 brought back cocoa beans along with them from the Americas.

The World Cocoa Foundation delves into the dark history of the cocoa bean: “When the Spanish conquistadors arrived in the New World and began the process of invading, colonising, and ultimately destroying the native cultures, they also discovered the value of the local cacao crop.”